Friday, 26 March, 2021, 2:26 AM
Maritime trade to slow down after ship blocks Suez Canal

Published : Friday, 26 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, March 25: Maritime trade will slow down for days after a giant container ship got stuck sideways in the Suez Canal, causing a bottleneck in one of the world's busiest shipping routes.
Here are questions and answers about the incident and its consequences:
The Taiwan-run MV Ever Given had sailed from Yantian, China, and was heading to Rotterdam, Netherlands, when it became lodged at an angle across the canal on Tuesday.
The Suez Canal Authority said the 400-metre (1,300-foot) long and 59-metre-wide ship was caught in a gale-force sandstorm which affected the captain's visibility.
Tug boats worked Wednesday to free the Ever Given and analysts say it could be moved out of the way in a matter of hours, but traffic could nevertheless be disrupted for a few days.
Dozens of ships were blocked by the Panama-flagged ship, but historic sections of the canal were reopened in an effort to ease the traffic jam.
Ships sailing from the Mediterranean were able to travel south.
But broker Braemar warned that if the tug boats are unable to move the ship, some containers may have to be removed by crane barge to lighten the vessel and "this can take days maybe weeks".
The canal was widened and modernised several times to accomodate new ships since it was inaugurated in 1869. It is responsible for 10 per cent of global maritime trade.
The waterway drastically shortens travel between Asia and Europe: The Singapore-to-Rotterdam route, for example, is 6,000 kilometres (3,700 miles) and up to two weeks shorter than going around Africa.    -AFP


