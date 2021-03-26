Video
BD, Bahrain have scopes to boost bilateral trade further

Published : Friday, 26 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Ambassador to Bahrain Dr Mohammed Nazrul Islam said there was scope for further increase the bilateral between the two countries, which reached $50 million in the financial year 2019-20.
"Bilateral trade between the two countries has not been that much and reached about $50m. "Exports from Bangladesh were mostly consumer items while Bahrain exports included aluminium and petroleum products," Gulf Digital News (GDN) Online quoted Dr Islam as saying.
He said he was keen to see Bangladeshi manufactured garment outlets opening in Bahrain, and was also in talks with a ceramics company to start their operations in Bahrain. The South Asian nation is the world's second-largest exporter of readymade clothes, after China, shipping about $34 billion worth of clothes in 2019 before the Covid-19 crisis.
"I am working on different projects such as pharmaceuticals, ceramics and renewable energy to boost trade between the two nations.
"Our economic credentials are solid with a reserve of $43bn, and our remittances are more than $20bn … so why can't a Bangladesh bank open a branch in Bahrain?" Dr Islam pointed out that the UN last month elevated Bangladesh from the category of Least Developed Country (LDC) to a developing nation as it fulfilled the criteria in terms of per capita income, human assets and other factors.
Bangladesh is scheduled to officially become a developing country in 2026 as the UN committee recommended that the country should get five years, instead of three, to prepare for the transition due to the impact of the Covid-19 on its economy.


