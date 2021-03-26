

Biniyog Briddhi holds train-the-trainer programme

In 2020, Biniyog Briddhi offered a virtual incubation programme with the Bridge for Billions, as well as Impact Management and Investment Readiness programme, in which local incubators were trained to provide services to impact entrepreneurs, says a press release.

As the world went down into pandemic lockdown in 2020, Biniyog Briddhi provided access to the virtual incubation platform to 5 impactful Bangladeshi incubators- YY Ventures, BetterStories, Bangladesh Angels, Truvalu Enterprises, and BYLC Ventures.

With the support of Biniyog Briddhi, each of these incubators launched its own virtual incubation to accelerate the young entrepreneurs of Bangladesh.

Cumulatively 27 impact enterprises graduated from the virtual incubation in 2020, equipped with better knowledge and resources to excel.

Twenty professionals received training to become investment readiness and impact measurement and management professionals, to better train impact enterprises, under the train-the-trainer programme.

Nine impact enterprises received investment readiness and impact measurement and management service vouchers with over USD 100K+ under the voucher program.

Amongst other guests, Maxime Cheng, Lead of Market & Capacity Building Programs at Roots of Impact, and Bijon Islam, Chief Executive Officer at LightCastle Partners, attended the event.

Addressing the event, Maxime Cheng, who is also the programme manager of Biniyog Briddhi said, "While 2020 has been a year with lots of physical limitations, it highlighted the value of the online incubation component being offered in Biniyog Briddhi".

One of the participating entrepreneurs in the Bridge for Billions incubation platform, Bushra Anjum, Co-Founder of wizkit said: "The incubation programme helped us to groom our startup's business model for the better".

The call for applications for virtual incubation and train-the-trainer program is now open for all accelerators and incubators of Bangladesh. Visit: www.sie-b.org/apply

Biniyog Briddhi is a multi-year partnership between the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, Roots of Impact, and LightCastle Partners including other stakeholders, such as investors, private sector organizations, incubators, and support organizations for impact enterprises.



