Friday, 26 March, 2021, 2:26 AM
Home Business

Govt to buy 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG, 50000 tonnes of rice

Published : Friday, 26 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Correspondent

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved six procurement proposals, including two separate ones, for buying 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG and 50,000 tonnes of non basmati boiled rice to meet growing demand.
The approval came from a CCGP meeting held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Wednesday.
After the meeting, Kamal said that the six purchase proposals would cost the government around Taka 1,493.49 crore. Out of it, Tk 958.95 crore will come from the government exchequer while the rest Taka 534.54 crore will be funded as  project assistance from ADB, AFD and EIB.
Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Dr Sahida Akhter told reporters that Petrobangla as an affiliate of Energy and Mineral Resources Division will procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu of LNG from US based Excelerate Energy LP at a cost of around Taka 218.07 crore. The price of per unit MMBtu will be $6.53.
Sahida Akhter said the Food Directorate will procure 50,000 tonnes of non basmati boiled rice from M/S PK Agri Link Private Limited, India at a cost of around Taka 177.11 crore. The per tonne rice price will be $430.
Sahida said the CCGP gave nod to another proposal for awarding the works for installing 14km refined water transmission line from Gondhorbpur water treatment plant to Baridhara under the package 2 of the project titled "Dhaka Environmentally Sustainable Water Supply (DESWS)' to China's CAMC Engineering Co. at a cost of around Taka 777.40 crore.
The meeting also approved a proposal of Road Transport and Highways Division to award PW-03 to Md Moyenudidn (Bashi) Limited and Nabarun Traders Ltd at a cost of around Taka 122.68 crore. It aims at upgrading Bhola (Porantalukderhat)-Charfashion (Charmanika) regional highway.
Besides, it approved awarding of contract of PW-06 to joint venture made up of Md Badrul Iqbal Ltd, Hassan Techno Builders Ltd and Oyster Construction and Shipping Company Ltd for Taka 118.65 crore.
It would upgrade the Bhola (Porantalukderhat)-Charfashion (Charmanika) regional highway.
The meeting approved yet another proposal from the Road Transport and Highways Division to appoint M/S International Consultant and Technocrats Pvt Ltd, India and M/S Sheladia Associates as the independent engineering consultant at a cost of Taka 79.59 crore for operations and maintenance of Joydevpur-Debgram-Bhulta-Madanpur Road (Dhaka bypass) PPP project.
Earlier a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs was held with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair. It approved a proposal of the Ministry of Shipping to follow the Direct Procurement Method (DPM) instead of PPP model for dredging of Rabnabad channel of Payra Port.
The Finance Minister said earlier it was decided that the maintenance and dredging  would be conducted under PPP model, but the government has now decided to conduct it with its own fund. Certain amount of foreign currency loan from Bangladesh Bank reserves would be used for the purpose, he said.


