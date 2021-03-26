GSK sacks ex-US Covid vaccine head Slaoui

LONDON, March 25: British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline said Wednesday it had terminated the employment of Moncef Slaoui, the former US Covid vaccine chief, following allegations of sexual harassment.

Slaoui's role as chair of the board of directors at GSK-owned Galvani Bioelectronics has been terminated with immediate effect, a statement said. "Dr Slaoui's behaviours are wholly unacceptable," GSK said.

"They represent an abuse of his leadership position, violate company policies, and are contrary to the strong values that define GSK's culture."

The firm said it expects everyone to behave in accordance with its values, "especially its leaders where its standards are the highest." -AFP

















