

Agency commission for cargo handling reduced

In this regard the central bank's Foreign Exchange Policy Department (FEPD) issued a letter to all authorized dealers for minimum agency commission for handling of vessels at Bangladesh ports.

The revised minimum agency commission as stated include (a) Export on CFR or similar terms - 2.50 per cent on total transportation charges; (b) Export on FOB or similar terms - 5.00 per cent on total transportation charges; (c) Import on CFR or similar terms - 5.00 per cent on total transportation charges; (d) Import on FOB or similar terms - 2.50 per cent on total transportation charges.

The circular also stated that transportation charges in paragraph 2 shall include all the charges payable by exporters/ importers including agency commission without limiting to freight charges only. It said the other relevant instructions in this regard shall remain unchanged.

The fresh revised commission will be effective for shipment from April 01, 2021, it said.











