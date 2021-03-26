BB extends loan repayment period until June 30 as C-19 rages

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has again extended loan repayment timeframe to June 30 this year as the earlier deadline expires from March 31. The central bank extended the timeline to help borrowers facing difficulty to repay loans affected by the pandemic.

The move would allow borrowers three more months to repay their loan installments on the basis of banker-customer relationship amid renewed resurgence of the Covid-19, a Bangladesh bank circular issued on Wednesday said.

Since January last year banks have stopped classifying loans in the event of failure to repay loan installments under instructions from the central bank. Borrowers will be able to clear their installments on the basis of their convenience, the circular said.

Such loans would not be considered as classified, if the borrowers would repay their installments within June 30, 2021 instead of March this year, it added.

The borrowers, particularly the good ones, might enjoy such relaxation, popularly known as deferral policy for loan classification, if the banks concerned allowed the customers, the officials added.

The BB's latest move came against the backdrop of the fresh surge in Covid-19 infections in different countries, including Bangladesh. Besides, the upcoming Holy Ramadan and the Eid-ul-Fitr festival were considered for offering such policy relaxation on loan repayment, a senior official explained.

"We've relaxed the policy to help the businesses overcome the damaging effect of the second wave," the central banker said describing the main objective of the relaxation.

He also said the country's overall export earnings may be hampered in the coming months, as the second wave of the pandemic, which has again hit the US market and European countries seriously. This might affect the demand for ready-made garment (RMG) products.

"Such relaxation will help the business entities to clear their employees' wages and festival bonus before the Eid festival," the central banker noted. Under the policy of relaxation, unpaid interest for 2020 on continuous loans would have to be cleared in six quarterly installments from March 2021 to June 2022.

Such continuous loans would not be considered as classified until June 2022, if the borrowers would clear unpaid interest on the loans with quarterly installments, it added.

The loan accounts in which transactions may be made within certain limit and had an expiry date for full adjustment would be treated as continuous loan. The loans that became repayable on demand by the bank would be treated as demand loan.

On January 31, the central bank eased the repayment facility for term loans to facilitate the borrowers pay installments amid the pandemic.





