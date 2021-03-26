Stocks slide on Covid-induced selling of shares

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) slid for the second consecutive day on Thursday, the last working day of the week, as the dominant small investors being afraid of the raging Covid-19 continued to sell out their shares.

At the end of the day's trading, 129 companies listed on the DSE to increase their share and unit prices. On the other hand, the price of 81 has come down. And the price of 132 remains unchanged.

Despite the rise in prices of most companies, at the end of the day's trading, the DSE's main index, the DSEX, fell two points to 5,327 points.

Along with the main price index, the DSE-30 index, which is made up of well-selected companies, has fallen. Compared to the previous day, this index is 3 points lower at 2,020 points. The DSE's Shariah index fell 3 points to 1,217 points.

Also on the DSE list of the top 10 companies in terms of transactions are Lafarge Holcim, Square Pharmaceuticals, Republic Insurance, LankaBangla Finance, British American Tobacco, NRBC Bank and Premier Bank.

On the other hand, the overall price index of Chittagong Stock Exchange, CASPI, has decreased by 0.1 point. The market turnover was tk27.12 crore. Of the 208 companies that took part in the transaction, the price of 80 companies rose. On the other hand, the prices of 63 items have come down and the prices of 65 items have remained unchanged.













