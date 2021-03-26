Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 March, 2021, 2:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks slide on Covid-induced selling of shares

Published : Friday, 26 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) slid for the second consecutive day on Thursday, the last working day of the week, as the dominant small investors being afraid of the raging Covid-19 continued to sell out their shares.
At the end of the day's trading, 129 companies listed on the DSE to increase their share and unit prices. On the other hand, the price of 81 has come down. And the price of 132 remains unchanged.
Despite the rise in prices of most companies, at the end of the day's trading, the DSE's main index, the DSEX, fell two points to 5,327 points.
Along with the main price index, the DSE-30 index, which is made up of well-selected companies, has fallen. Compared to the previous day, this index is 3 points lower at 2,020 points. The DSE's Shariah index fell 3 points to 1,217 points.
Also on the DSE list of the top 10 companies in terms of transactions are Lafarge Holcim, Square Pharmaceuticals, Republic Insurance, LankaBangla Finance, British American Tobacco, NRBC Bank and Premier Bank.
On the other hand, the overall price index of Chittagong Stock Exchange, CASPI, has decreased by 0.1 point. The market turnover was tk27.12 crore.  Of the 208 companies that took part in the transaction, the price of 80 companies rose. On the other hand, the prices of 63 items have come down and the prices of 65 items have remained unchanged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business EVENTS
AMTOB wants NBR to reduce tax, vat on talk time
Cable TV operators to be brought under tax net
MBL holds discussion on Bangabandhu and Golden Jubilee of BD
BVCCI celebrates Bangladesh Golden Jubilee
Local industries to get priority support in next budget: NBR
US food-chain to run eateries in BD, India, Nepal, Bhutan
Maritime trade to slow down after ship blocks Suez Canal


Latest News
Two DU correspondents injured in BCL attacks
More than 5 MoUs likely to be signed during Modi’s visit: Momen
BNP’s withdrawal of golden jubilee programme baffling: Quader
Nations set to celebrate 51st Independence Day Friday
EU needs transition measures for banks post-COVID: study
SPARRSO holds blood donation programme
Indian PM arrives Friday on a two-day state visit
BDCSO Process celebrates golden jubilee of independence
Schools, colleges to reopen on May 23
Padma Bank awarded its best performers
Most Read News
14 inmates flee from Gazipur safe home; 7 recaptured
Munshiganj: Two juvenile gang members among three killed
10 injured in anti-Modi protest at Motijheel
Country sees highest 34 deaths from COVID-19 in 3 months
Schools, colleges likely to reopen after Eid: Dipu Moni
India halts AstraZeneca vaccine exports
Nur, 15 others injured during anti-Modi protest
Woes of land service seekers going to end!
Man ‘shot dead’ by miscreants in Rajshahi
14 chairmen in Barishal elected without a vote!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft