Partial lists of freedom fighters, martyred intellectuals published

Liberation War Affairs minister AKM Mozammel Huque addresses a press conference in Dhaka on Thursday.



The government has published a list of 191 martyred intellectuals who were brutally killed during the War of Liberation of the country in 1971.





Besides, the government has published a partial list of the freedom fighters, including 1,47,537, names keeping provisions for further inclusion and exclusion following investigations.







Liberation War Affairs minister AKM Mozammel Huq publiushed the lists at a press conference in Dhaka on Thursday.





The Liberation War Affairs ministry took initiatives to make a complete list of freedom fighters in 2017 after many bureaucrats were found obtaining freedom fighter status producing forged documents and witnessed a surge of fresh applications numbering nearly 1.5 lakh.





Besides, the ministry formed a committee to prepare a list of martyred intellectuals.





According to minister Mozammel Huq, intellectuals killed between March 25, 1971, and January 31, 1972, were considered for the list.



The martyred intellectuals include writers, scientists, artists, teachers, researchers, journalists, lawyers, doctors, engineers, architects, government and non-government employees, people involved in film and theatre, social workers and cultural activists who were victims of targeted killing at the hands of the Pakistani army and their collaborators during the war in 1971.



In order to prepare the list of martyred intellectuals, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs formed a verification and selection committee comprising researchers, freedom fighters and ministry officials on November 19 last year. From the ministry, Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh was made the chairman of the committee while Additional Secretary Md Shahidul Huque Bhuiyan was made a member and Deputy Secretary Rathindra Nath Dutt member-secretary.



The research members of the committee were -- Dhaka University's Prof Muntasir Mamun, Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee's president Shahriar Kabir, Dhaka University's Prof Mezbah Kamal, National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine (NIPSOM) Director Dr Bayazid Khurshid Riaz, Genocide-Torture Archive and Museum Trustee Dr Chowdhury Shahid Quader and researcher Gazi Salauddin.



Filmmaker and cultural personality Nasir Uddin Yusuf Bachchu and researcher Bir Pratik Lt Col Kazi Sajjad Zaheer were the freedom fighters included in the committee.



The committee worked to provide the names, fathers' names and addresses of the martyred intellectuals, among other opinions. They also determined the definition of who among the martyrs of the liberation war would be included as martyred intellectuals.



They prepared the list by sorting out information obtained from various research books, newspapers, magazine cuttings, TV reports, and other sources.



Moreover, the committee screened the applications of individuals from various ministries, divisions, agencies, districts, upazilas and other sources, and recommended their inclusion in the list of martyred intellectuals.





SZA

