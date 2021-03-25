|
PM to address nation at 7:30 pm
Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 4:13 PM Count : 107
|
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation on Thursday evening on the occasion of Golden Jubilee of the country’s independence.
“The Prime Minister will deliver her speech at 7:30 pm today on the occasion of Golden Jubilee of the country’s independence,” said Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.
Her speech will be broadcast by Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar as well as private TV channels and radio stations.
GY