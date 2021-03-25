Country sees highest 34 deaths from COVID-19 in 3 months

Video
Thursday, 25 March, 2021, 6:49 PM
National

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 4:13 PM  Count : 185
Observer Correspondent

Bangladesh on Thursday recorded 34 cases from novel coronavirus in last 24 hours, the highest daily death in last three months.

On December 20 in 2020, 38 death were reported in the country.

With this, the death toll rose to 8,797.

During the period, the country also reported  3,587 fresh cases from coronavirus, the highest daily cases in last nine months. On July 19 in 2020, a total of 4,019 cases were reported.

The total cases stood now at 5,84,395.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the matter through a press release signed by Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of DGHS, today afternoon.

According to the release, 1,985 people made recovery from the deadly virus in the same period, bringing the total recoveries to 5,29,894.

During the late winter season, infection rate started decreasing sharply as the country reported 2.30 per cent positive cases on February 8. But. the figure has surged significantly at recent times.

As many as 27,045 samples were tested across the country while its positivity rate is 12.94 per cent.

The recovery rate is 90.67  per cent, while the mortality rate 1.51 per cent.

According to Worldometer's COVID-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 27,58,995 people globally and infected 12,55,55,043 as of today afternoon.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

MUS


