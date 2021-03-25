Video
Home National

Rohingya Camp Fire: Australia announces $10mn assistance

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 3:59 PM  Count : 84
Observer Online Desk

Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women Marise Payne on Thursday announced an additional $10 million in emergency assistance from the existing humanitarian budget to those affected by the fire at Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp.

“This funding is in addition to the over $260 million Australia has provided to the humanitarian response for Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh since 2017,” said Senator Payne.

Their additional support will be provided through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Organization for Migration, the World Food Programme and the United Nations Population Fund.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the devastating fire at Kutupalong Balukali refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. I offer my sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones,” she said in a statement.

The impact on over 120,000 people and the extensive damage to food distribution centres, health clinics, learning centres and essential facilities is of great concern to Australia and the international community, said the Australian Minister.

She commended the response of the government of Bangladesh and Rohingya volunteers who assisted with bringing the fire under control and the initial rescue operation, and the humanitarian agencies delivering food assistance, emergency shelter, and water and sanitation services for those affected.

“Australia is committed to sustaining our humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya and host communities in Cox’s Bazar,” she said.

UNB/GY


