Thursday, 25 March, 2021, 6:49 PM
Home National

Nur, 15 others injured during anti-Modi protest

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 3:01 PM  Count : 160
Observer Online Report

Nur, 15 others injured during anti-Modi protest

At least 15 people including former Vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque Nur  have been injured when police allegedly foiled their anti-Modi protest in Motijheel Police Station area in the city.

Bangladesh Juba Odhikar Parishad and Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, led by VP Nur and others, staged the anti-Modi protest in the area on Thursday.

Sources said the organisations brought out a procession from the city's Bijaynagar area at about 11:30am in protest of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit in Bangladesh. More over 500 activists and leaders joined the programme.

A chase and anti-chase took place as police obstructed the procession when it reached at Shapla Chattar which left at least 15 people injured.

Faruque Hasan, joint convener of Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, said at least 15 leaders and activists were injured in the incident and 11 people were arrested.





