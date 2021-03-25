

Bangladesh-India Customs exchange sweets, flowers

Bangladesh Customs House and Indian Customs House have exchanged greetings with sweets, and flowers on Hili border of Dinajpur district on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

Deputy commissioner of Hili Custom House Saidul Alam handed over sweets and flowers to Indian Hili Custom House superintendent Sanjit Kumer at zero point around 11:00am on Thursday and exchanged pleasantries.



Staff and officials of both custom houses, and members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) were present.



