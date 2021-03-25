Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 March, 2021, 6:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Country sees highest 34 deaths from COVID-19 in 3 months       Schools, colleges likely to reopen after Eid: Dipu Moni       14 inmates flee from Gazipur safe home; 7 recaptured      
Home Countryside

Genocide Day observed in Panchagarh

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 1:56 PM  Count : 115
Observer Correspondent

Genocide Day observed in Panchagarh

Genocide Day observed in Panchagarh


The Genocide Day was observed in Panchagarh district on Thursday in remembrance of the brutality carried out by Pakistani Army on the unarmed Bengalis on the black night of March 25 in 1971.

A discussion organized by district administration held at district deputy commissioner's office auditorium this morning

Deputy Commissioner Dr Sabina Yasmin chaired the discussion where lawmaker from Panchagarh-1 Md Mazharul Haque Prodhan was present as chief guest and superintendent of Panchagarh police  Mohammad Yousuf Ali as special guest.

Among others, MR Govt Collage principal Md Delwar Hossain Prodhan, and Sadar upazila parishad chairman Amirul Islam were also present.

The programme of lighting candle light would be held at Shaheed Minar this evening.

MUS

Related Topics

Genocide Day  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
6 fined in Khulna for not wearing mask
Two get death, 13 life-term jail in Sunamganj double murder
Bangladesh-India Customs exchange sweets, flowers
Genocide Day observed in Panchagarh
Two killed in Faridupur as bus hits road side tree
Man ‘shot dead’ by miscreants in Rajshahi
Unidentified body recovered in Sonargaon
Munshiganj: Two juvenile gang members among three killed


Latest News
Rohingya rebuild shelters after deadly Bangladesh camp fire
6 fined in Khulna for not wearing mask
Two get death, 13 life-term jail in Sunamganj double murder
Hindu minorities leaving for India due to AL torture: BNP
Partial lists of freedom fighters, martyred intellectuals published
Indictment hearing in Khaleda’s Niko graft case adjourned till Apr 4
PM to address nation at 7:30 pm
Country sees highest 34 deaths from COVID-19 in 3 months
Rohingya Camp Fire: Australia announces $10mn assistance
Nur, 15 others injured during anti-Modi protest
Most Read News
COVID: 25 die in a day, 3,567 new cases
Faridpur AL leader Shahriar Rumi dies at CMH
Sand trader shot dead in city; 6 held
Gangrape of girl: Boyfriend, friends arrested
Minister Dastagir Gazi files case against 2 BCL leaders
HC dismisses writ, medical test Apr 2
FF Habibur passes away
Boosting ties with Nepal
Bomb blast in Gaibandha kills 3
14 inmates flee from Gazipur safe home; 7 recaptured
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft