

Genocide Day observed in Panchagarh

The Genocide Day was observed in Panchagarh district on Thursday in remembrance of the brutality carried out by Pakistani Army on the unarmed Bengalis on the black night of March 25 in 1971.

A discussion organized by district administration held at district deputy commissioner's office auditorium this morning



Deputy Commissioner Dr Sabina Yasmin chaired the discussion where lawmaker from Panchagarh-1 Md Mazharul Haque Prodhan was present as chief guest and superintendent of Panchagarh police Mohammad Yousuf Ali as special guest.



Among others, MR Govt Collage principal Md Delwar Hossain Prodhan, and Sadar upazila parishad chairman Amirul Islam were also present.



The programme of lighting candle light would be held at Shaheed Minar this evening.



MUS