10 injured in anti-Modi protest at Motijheel





At least 10 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad were injured on Thursday as police allegedly obstructed their anti-Modi protest and charged baton.





The organisation, led by former DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur, staged the anti-Modi protest at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel at about 11:30am.





Police also arrested Maulana Rafiqul Islam from the spot.







Rashed Khan, acting convener of the Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, said 10-15 of their activists were injured while five others were arrested by police.





ALM

