Thursday, 25 March, 2021, 6:49 PM
Home National

10 injured in anti-Modi protest at Motijheel

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 1:51 PM  Count : 216
Observer Online Report

At least 10 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad were injured on Thursday as police allegedly obstructed their anti-Modi protest and charged baton.

The organisation, led by former DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur, staged the anti-Modi protest at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel at about 11:30am.

Police also arrested Maulana Rafiqul Islam from the spot.

Rashed Khan, acting convener of the Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, said 10-15 of their activists were injured while five others were arrested by police.

