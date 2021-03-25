Schools, colleges likely to reopen after Eid: Dipu Moni

file photo





All the educational institutions in the country are likely to reopen after Eid, Education Minister Dipu Moni said.





She made the remarks after a discussion at the Awami League's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Thursday.







"The decision has been taken considering the health of the students as the coronavirus infection has increased in recent times," said the education minister.







Earlier, the decision of reopening educational institutions on March 30 was taken in an inter-ministerial meeting held on February 27 evening in the Cabinet Division conference room with Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni in the chair.





