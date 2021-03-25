Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 March, 2021, 6:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Country sees highest 34 deaths from COVID-19 in 3 months       Schools, colleges likely to reopen after Eid: Dipu Moni       14 inmates flee from Gazipur safe home; 7 recaptured      
Home Education

Schools, colleges likely to reopen after Eid: Dipu Moni

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 1:13 PM  Count : 199
Observer Online Report

file photo

file photo


All the educational institutions in the country are likely to reopen after Eid, Education Minister Dipu Moni said.

She made the remarks after a discussion at the Awami League's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Thursday.

"The decision has been taken considering the health of the students as the coronavirus infection has increased in recent times," said the education minister.

Earlier, the decision of reopening educational institutions on March 30 was taken in an inter-ministerial meeting held on February 27 evening in the Cabinet Division conference room with Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni in the chair.

ALM

Related Topics

Dipu Moni  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Schools, colleges likely to reopen after Eid: Dipu Moni
COVID-19 vaccine: DU students asked to get registered by March 31
HC dismisses writ, medical test Apr 2
Online registration for SSC exams from Apr 1
Govt to procure laptops, web cameras, routers for 5,000 educational instts
NSU opens Bangabandhu and Liberation War Corner
British Council asked not to hold 'O' and 'A' level exams from April
Committee to probe into allegations against BRUR VC


Latest News
Rohingya rebuild shelters after deadly Bangladesh camp fire
6 fined in Khulna for not wearing mask
Two get death, 13 life-term jail in Sunamganj double murder
Hindu minorities leaving for India due to AL torture: BNP
Partial lists of freedom fighters, martyred intellectuals published
Indictment hearing in Khaleda’s Niko graft case adjourned till Apr 4
PM to address nation at 7:30 pm
Country sees highest 34 deaths from COVID-19 in 3 months
Rohingya Camp Fire: Australia announces $10mn assistance
Nur, 15 others injured during anti-Modi protest
Most Read News
COVID: 25 die in a day, 3,567 new cases
Faridpur AL leader Shahriar Rumi dies at CMH
Sand trader shot dead in city; 6 held
Gangrape of girl: Boyfriend, friends arrested
Minister Dastagir Gazi files case against 2 BCL leaders
HC dismisses writ, medical test Apr 2
FF Habibur passes away
Boosting ties with Nepal
Bomb blast in Gaibandha kills 3
14 inmates flee from Gazipur safe home; 7 recaptured
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft