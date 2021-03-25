Two killed in Faridupur as bus hits road side tree

Local sources said a Barishal-bound passenger bus of ‘GM Paribahan’ from Benapole hit the road side tree on Faridpur-Barishal Highway at around 1:00 am after its driver lost control over the steering, leaving two people dead on the spot, including the bus supervisor, and 25 passengers injured.





Bus driver Sattar and his assistant Al Amin were rushed to Barishal Medical College Hospital.









ALM