Two killed in Faridupur as bus hits road side tree
Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:37 PM Count : 108
Two people were killed and 25 others injured as a passenger bus hit a road side tree at Madhuppur area in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur district early Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Akter Hossain, hailed from Jhalakathi and Idris Ali, from Munshiganj district.
Local sources said a Barishal-bound passenger bus of ‘GM Paribahan’ from Benapole hit the road side tree on Faridpur-Barishal Highway at around 1:00 am after its driver lost control over the steering, leaving two people dead on the spot, including the bus supervisor, and 25 passengers injured.
Bus driver Sattar and his assistant Al Amin were rushed to Barishal Medical College Hospital.
Bhanga Highway Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Omar Faroque confirmed the matter.
