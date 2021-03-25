Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 March, 2021, 6:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Country sees highest 34 deaths from COVID-19 in 3 months       Schools, colleges likely to reopen after Eid: Dipu Moni       14 inmates flee from Gazipur safe home; 7 recaptured      
Home National

14 inmates flee from Gazipur safe home; 7 recaptured

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:02 PM  Count : 233
Observer Online Report

14 inmates flee from Gazipur safe home; 7 recaptured

14 inmates flee from Gazipur safe home; 7 recaptured



As many as 14 inmates fled from a safe home at Mogarkhal area in Gazipur city on Wednesday night.

Police, however, managed to nab seven of them.

Gazipur Deputy Commissioner SM Tariqul Islam said, "The inmates fled after breaking the window grill of the first floor of the building at night. Later, they climbed down the building with the help of bed sheets."

There are a total of 34 residents in the center.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Zakir Hasan said police conducted drives in different areas at night and captured seven from the Joydebpur railway station area.

ALM


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rohingya rebuild shelters after deadly Bangladesh camp fire
Hindu minorities leaving for India due to AL torture: BNP
Partial lists of freedom fighters, martyred intellectuals published
Indictment hearing in Khaleda’s Niko graft case adjourned till Apr 4
PM to address nation at 7:30 pm
Country sees highest 34 deaths from COVID-19 in 3 months
Rohingya Camp Fire: Australia announces $10mn assistance
Nur, 15 others injured during anti-Modi protest


Latest News
Rohingya rebuild shelters after deadly Bangladesh camp fire
6 fined in Khulna for not wearing mask
Two get death, 13 life-term jail in Sunamganj double murder
Hindu minorities leaving for India due to AL torture: BNP
Partial lists of freedom fighters, martyred intellectuals published
Indictment hearing in Khaleda’s Niko graft case adjourned till Apr 4
PM to address nation at 7:30 pm
Country sees highest 34 deaths from COVID-19 in 3 months
Rohingya Camp Fire: Australia announces $10mn assistance
Nur, 15 others injured during anti-Modi protest
Most Read News
COVID: 25 die in a day, 3,567 new cases
Faridpur AL leader Shahriar Rumi dies at CMH
Sand trader shot dead in city; 6 held
Gangrape of girl: Boyfriend, friends arrested
Minister Dastagir Gazi files case against 2 BCL leaders
HC dismisses writ, medical test Apr 2
FF Habibur passes away
Boosting ties with Nepal
Bomb blast in Gaibandha kills 3
14 inmates flee from Gazipur safe home; 7 recaptured
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft