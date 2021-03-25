14 inmates flee from Gazipur safe home; 7 recaptured





As many as 14 inmates fled from a safe home at Mogarkhal area in Gazipur city on Wednesday night.





Police, however, managed to nab seven of them.





Gazipur Deputy Commissioner SM Tariqul Islam said, "The inmates fled after breaking the window grill of the first floor of the building at night. Later, they climbed down the building with the help of bed sheets."





There are a total of 34 residents in the center.





Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Zakir Hasan said police conducted drives in different areas at night and captured seven from the Joydebpur railway station area.





ALM



