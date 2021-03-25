

Man ‘shot dead’ by miscreants in Rajshahi



The deceased was identified as Ibrahim Dewan, son of Habu Dewan of the village.



Abdul Bari, inspector of Bagha Police Station, said, the killing was the result of an old enmity between ‘Rashid Bahini’ and ‘Zia Bahini’ over establishing dominance in the char areas.



On Wednesday, Ibrahim and Mosharraf, two supporters of Zia Bahini, were sitting at a place adjacent to the house of a man named Rezzak.



"Supporters of Rashid Bahini suddenly surrounded the duo and opened fire, leaving Ibrahim injured. They also abducted Mosharraf," the officer said.



Ibrahim was rushed to local hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. His body has been sent to the morgue for an autopsy, the officer said.

UNB/ALM

