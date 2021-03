Unidentified body recovered in Sonargaon

Police on Thursday morning recovered an unidentified body at Sonargaon upazila in Narayanganj district.





Locals spotted the body under Khangsardi bridge in Boidderbazar union in the morning and informed police.





Police, later, recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue.







Sonargaon Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter.





HMR/ALM