14 chairmen in Barishal elected without a vote!





Fourteen chairman candidates have won unopposed in Barisal for the upcoming Union Porishod election.



According to the Barisal District Election Officer's Office, this information has been confirmed on Wednesday night.





The first round of elections will be held on April 11 in 50 unions of Barisal district. Among them, the chairman candidates of 14 unions have won unopposed.







All of them are Awami League candidates.





The tendency for people's representatives who are supposed to be elected instead attaining the office on the strength of being unopposed, precluding the citizen's exercise of their right to franchise, has seen a marked increase since the 2014 parliamentary election, when a majority of MPs took this route to the Jatiya Sangshad.





UNB/ALM

