

Munshiganj: Two juvenile gang members among three killed

Three people including two juveniles were stabbed to death and five others injured during an arbitration meeting at Sadar upazila in Munshiganj district on Wednesday night.



Imon Hossain, 22, son of Abul Kashem Pathan, Sakib Hossain, 19, son of Bacchu Mia, and Mintu Prodhan, 40 of Uttar Islampur area were stabbed to death during an arbitration meeting at about 11:00pm at Uttar Islampur area in Munshiganj town.



Locals and police said there are several juvenile gangs in the area. They often lock in clashes over establishing supremacy in the area. On Wednesday evening, a juvenile gang belonging to Sourav and Ovi group locked in an altercation with rival Imon and Sakib group. At that time, they also locked in a clash. Over the incident, an arbitration meeting was held at about 9:00pm. At one stage of the meeting, 10 to 15 gang members of Sourav group started assaulting the people of Imon and Sakib group. At that time, Imon, Sakib and Mintu Prodhan were stabbed multiple times.



Later, critically injured Imon, Sakib and Mintu Prodhan were taken to Munshiganj General Hospital where Imon was pronounced dead, while Sakib succumbed on his way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at about 12:00 midnight and Mintu Prodhan also died at the DMCH while underwent treatment there.



Dr Ferdous of the Munshiganj General Hospital said three critically injured persons were brought at about 11:30pm on Wednesday. One of them had already died, while the rest two were critically injured. They were referred to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.



Munshiganj police super Abdul Momen said police detained ten persons in this connection.



