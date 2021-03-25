Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 March, 2021, 6:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Country sees highest 34 deaths from COVID-19 in 3 months       Schools, colleges likely to reopen after Eid: Dipu Moni       14 inmates flee from Gazipur safe home; 7 recaptured      
Home Countryside

Munshiganj: Two juvenile gang members among three killed

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 10:13 AM  Count : 227
Observer Correspondent

Munshiganj: Two juvenile gang members among three killed

Munshiganj: Two juvenile gang members among three killed


Three people including two juveniles were stabbed to death and five others injured during an arbitration meeting at Sadar upazila in Munshiganj district on Wednesday night.

Imon Hossain, 22, son of Abul Kashem Pathan, Sakib Hossain, 19, son of Bacchu Mia, and Mintu Prodhan, 40 of Uttar Islampur area were stabbed to death during an arbitration meeting at about 11:00pm at Uttar Islampur area in Munshiganj town.

Locals and police said there are several juvenile gangs in the area. They often lock in clashes over establishing supremacy in the area. On Wednesday evening, a juvenile gang belonging to Sourav and Ovi group locked in an altercation with rival Imon and Sakib group. At that time, they also locked in a clash. Over the incident, an arbitration meeting was held at about 9:00pm. At one stage of the meeting, 10 to 15 gang members of Sourav group started assaulting the people of Imon and Sakib group. At that time, Imon, Sakib and Mintu Prodhan were stabbed multiple times.

Later, critically injured Imon, Sakib and Mintu Prodhan  were taken to Munshiganj General Hospital where Imon was pronounced dead, while Sakib succumbed on his way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at about 12:00 midnight and Mintu Prodhan also died at the DMCH while underwent treatment there.

Dr Ferdous of the Munshiganj General Hospital  said three critically injured persons were brought at about 11:30pm on Wednesday. One of them had already died, while the rest two were critically injured. They were referred to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Munshiganj police super Abdul Momen said  police detained ten persons in this connection.

MHS/ALM/SZA

Related Topics

Munshiganj  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
6 fined in Khulna for not wearing mask
Two get death, 13 life-term jail in Sunamganj double murder
Bangladesh-India Customs exchange sweets, flowers
Genocide Day observed in Panchagarh
Two killed in Faridupur as bus hits road side tree
Man ‘shot dead’ by miscreants in Rajshahi
Unidentified body recovered in Sonargaon
Munshiganj: Two juvenile gang members among three killed


Latest News
Rohingya rebuild shelters after deadly Bangladesh camp fire
6 fined in Khulna for not wearing mask
Two get death, 13 life-term jail in Sunamganj double murder
Hindu minorities leaving for India due to AL torture: BNP
Partial lists of freedom fighters, martyred intellectuals published
Indictment hearing in Khaleda’s Niko graft case adjourned till Apr 4
PM to address nation at 7:30 pm
Country sees highest 34 deaths from COVID-19 in 3 months
Rohingya Camp Fire: Australia announces $10mn assistance
Nur, 15 others injured during anti-Modi protest
Most Read News
COVID: 25 die in a day, 3,567 new cases
Faridpur AL leader Shahriar Rumi dies at CMH
Sand trader shot dead in city; 6 held
Gangrape of girl: Boyfriend, friends arrested
Minister Dastagir Gazi files case against 2 BCL leaders
HC dismisses writ, medical test Apr 2
FF Habibur passes away
Boosting ties with Nepal
Bomb blast in Gaibandha kills 3
14 inmates flee from Gazipur safe home; 7 recaptured
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft