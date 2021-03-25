Integrated efforts to mitigate urban poverty stressed

RAJSHAHI, Mar 24: Integrated efforts of all concerned have become crucial to eradicate the urban poverty caused by the adverse impact of climate change as the climate-induced poverty has been escalating gradually in the urban areas.

Rural less-income people with their recurrent disaster exposures are migrating into urban areas. These newcomers face a high employment crisis in the city and with very poor-quality housing and other well-being further tapping them into a deeper urban poverty cycle.

The observation came at a kick-off workshop titled 'Skill Training and Employment Support Component' held at the city bhaban conference hall of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) on Tuesday.

GIZ hosted the workshop under the 'Urban Management of Internal Migration due to Climate Change (UMIMCC)' and the Urban Management of Migration and Livelihood (UMML) projects.

Various need-based infrastructures are being built in city areas for providing shelter of the internal migrated people besides providing short and long term job oriented training and health care facilities to the ultra-poor and poor class people with interventions of the projects.

RCC Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharif Uddin, Ward Councilors Towhidul Haque and Tariqul Islam and President of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Md Muniruzzaman addressed the meeting.

President of Rajshahi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries Prof Rozety Naznin, President of Bangladesh Silk Industries Owners Association Liakat Ali and Principal of Rajshahi Women Technical Training Centre Nazmul Haque also spoke on the occasion.

GIZ Adviser Akteruzzaman Rana told the meeting that climate change is becoming a threat to the urban environment and development and livelihood as well the uncertainty. Urban poverty is highly linked with rural disaster risks. -BSS