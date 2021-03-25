Digital transformation of manpower stressed

Speakers underscored the need for transforming traditional methods of job seeking and academic curriculum into digitalization to enhance skill and productivity at an online meeting on Tuesday.

American Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh (AmCham BD) organized the virtual panel discussion titled 'Human Capital - A Source of Competitive Advantage' on the day.

Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun was the Chief Guest while Deputy Chief of Mission of US Embassy in Dhaka JoAnne Wagner was the Guest of Honor at the meeting.

The AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed chaired the session and the discussion was moderated by AmCham Vice President Syed Mohammad Kamal.

Md Musharrof Hossain, President, Federation of Bangladesh Human Resource Organization (FBHRO) presented the key note.

He said in the competitive world human resource development is a must through building capacity which is always changeable.







