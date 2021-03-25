Discussion on ’71 genocide today

A virtual discussion titled 'Global Recognition of 1971 Bangladesh Genocide' will be held on Thursday (today) with a view to getting people informed of the genocide committed by the Pakistani occupational forces and its collaboratoars during the Liberation War.

The programme will be organised jointly by the International Crimes Strategy Forum (ICSF) and the members of the Bengali diaspora in Australia, according to a facebook post of ICSF.

The virtual event will be held at 4:00pm Bangladesh time (9:00pm Canberra time, 8:00pm Brisbane time and 10:00am London time).

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, Shirin Akhter, MP, member of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Dr Nomita Halder, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Australia Mohammad Sufiur Rahman, Emeritus Professor of Law at Macquarie University Dr Rafiqul Islam, International Affairs Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League Dr Shammi Ahmed, and ICSF trustees - Dr Ahmed Ziauddin and Dr Rayhan Rashid - will join the event as discussants.

Former chairman of NHRC Prof Dr Mizanur Rahman and columnist Dr Ezaz Mamun will moderate the discussion. Fifty years ago, on a dark night of 25 March in 1971, a planned military crackdown carried out by Pakistan Army to curb independence movement of Bangalees








