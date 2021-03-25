Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 March, 2021, 9:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Discussion on ’71 genocide today

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

A virtual discussion titled 'Global Recognition of 1971 Bangladesh Genocide' will be held on Thursday (today) with a view to getting people informed of the genocide committed by the Pakistani occupational forces and its collaboratoars during the Liberation War.
The programme will be organised jointly by the International Crimes Strategy Forum (ICSF) and the members of the Bengali diaspora in Australia, according to a facebook post of ICSF.
The virtual event will be held at 4:00pm Bangladesh time (9:00pm Canberra time, 8:00pm Brisbane time and 10:00am London time).
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, Shirin Akhter, MP, member of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Dr Nomita Halder, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Australia Mohammad Sufiur Rahman, Emeritus Professor of Law at Macquarie University Dr Rafiqul Islam, International Affairs Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League Dr Shammi Ahmed, and ICSF trustees - Dr Ahmed Ziauddin and Dr Rayhan Rashid - will join the event as discussants.
Former chairman of NHRC Prof Dr Mizanur Rahman and columnist Dr Ezaz Mamun will moderate the discussion. Fifty years ago, on a dark night of 25 March in 1971, a planned military crackdown carried out by Pakistan Army to curb independence movement of Bangalees    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Integrated efforts to mitigate urban poverty stressed
CUET Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam pays tribute to Bangabandhu
Digital transformation of manpower stressed
Discussion on ’71 genocide today
Students’ Rights Council resents Modi’s visit
People stand in a queue for Covid-19 tests without maintaining social distancing
BD-Bhutan inks multiple MoUs
President for building ‘Sonar Bangla’ to pay respect to 1971 genocide martyrs


Latest News
Myanmar military frees hundreds of detained protesters
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan
Mild heatwave sweeps over 3 divisions
City traffic to be regulated from March 26 to 27: DMP
COVID-19 vaccine: DU students asked to get registered by March 31
Bomb blast in Gaibandha kills 3
Nation to observe ‘Genocide Day’
Bangladesh reaches Wellington to play final ODI
Body recovered from paddy field in Jashore
Purchase body approves import of LNG, rice
Most Read News
COVID: 25 die in a day, 3,567 new cases
Faridpur AL leader Shahriar Rumi dies at CMH
Sand trader shot dead in city; 6 held
Boosting ties with Nepal
Minister Dastagir Gazi files case against 2 BCL leaders
HC dismisses writ, medical test Apr 2
Gangrape of girl: Boyfriend, friends arrested
FF Habibur passes away
New generation female candidate outshines BGMEA election
‘A hostage in the city of suspect-assassins’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft