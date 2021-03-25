Video
Students’ Rights Council resents Modi’s visit

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
DU Correspondent

Bangladesh Students' Rights Council Dhaka University (DU) chapter on Wednesday burnt an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, protesting his coming on March 26 marking the country's golden jubilee of Independence at around 5:15pm.
Around two hundred leaders and activists of the organization brought out a black flag procession from Central Shaheed Minar at 4:30pm, paraded several roads on the campus and gathered in front of Dhaka University Snacks (DUS).
In the rally, the leaders and activists condemned the attack of Bangladesh Chhatra League men on left-leaning students on Tuesday.
Acting convener of Students' Rights Council Muhammad Rashed Khan said that we cannot welcome Modi who is seriously communal and whose hands are strained with the blood of Muslims.
"Modi is such kind of leader in whose hand two thousands Muslims laid down their lives in Gujarat," said Rashed Khan.
He said that bringing a communal leader like Modi in a non-communal state is disrespectful for the freedom fighters of the Liberation War. We shall not accept this dishonour.
"We would welcome Modi if he seeks apology from the people of India regarding his genocide in Gujarat and from the people of Bangladesh because of the killing at the borders," Rashed added.
DU chapter president Akhter Hossen said the eighteen crores people of Bangladesh is not accepting Modi's coming.
The government of Awami League is desperate to bring Modi in the function to protect their throne, Akhter further said.
The leader of the organization Faruk Hasan, Mosiur Rahman, Students Right Council former DU unit president Bin Amin Molla, Mahfuzur Rahman, DU chapter general secretary Akram Hossain, among others, addressed the rally.


