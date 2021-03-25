Video
BD-Bhutan inks multiple MoUs

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh and Bhutan have agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on setting up a hydropower plant with bilateral and trilateral cooperation engaging India.
Both countries have also agreed to activate old and new routes in all three road, river and air connectivity to expand businesses between the two countries.
The leaders also agreed to work in unison at the United Nations (UN) and different international forums.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Bhutanese counterpart Dr. Lotay Tshering reached these consensuses in a meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday.
PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the media after the meeting.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a bilateral meeting with her Bhutanese counterpart Dr Lotay Tshering at her office today to discuss ways of enhancing connectivity.
Earlier, the two Prime Ministers held a tête-à-tête that lasted for 45 minutes. PM Sheikh Hasina asked the authorities concerned to take prompt measures to build necessary infrastructure to maximise the benefit of the preferential trade agreement (PTA) signed between the two countries on December 6 last.
She also asked to build more ports of call where the ships anchor to facilitate trade and commerce.
During the meeting, both the Premiers discussed various range of mutual benefits particularly on trade and connectivity.
The Bhutanese Prime Minister requested the Bangladesh Premier to provide full-term visa to his country's students with multiple entry facilities.
In response, the Bangladesh Premier ordered the concerned authorities to look into the matter.
PM Hasina said that Bangladesh will extend cooperation to Bhutan in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) particularly in broadband internet.
Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Bangladesh Ambassador to Bhutan AKM Shahidul Karim were present at the meeting.
Bhutan Ambassador to Bangladesh Rinchen Kuentsyl and Chief of Protocol Daso Ugyen Gongphel were present among others.
The Bhutanese Prime Minister later signed the visitors' book at the PMO.
Tshering arrived here yesterday morning on a three-day official visit to join the celebrations of the golden jubilee of country's independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Tshering is the fourth world leader to join the 10-day celebrations that began on March 17. Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari have attended the twin celebrations.


BD-Bhutan inks multiple MoUs
