President for building ‘Sonar Bangla’ to pay respect to 1971 genocide martyrs

President M Abdul Hamid on Wednesday emphasized on collective efforts to turn the country into 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Bangabandhu as part of paying everlasting respect to the martyrs of the 1971 genocide.

"We can pay our eternal respect to every soul who gave his (or her) life in 1971 genocide, by turning the country into 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Bangabandhu," he said in a message on the eve of the 'Genocide Day'.

The President also said, "Today is the dreadful 25th March, the Genocide Day. On this day in 1971, Pakistani invaders committed the most brutal killings in the history throughout the country including Dhaka".

People from all walks of life, including students, teachers, intellectuals, members of different services especially from police and the then EPR, were killed in the massacre intended to stop the freedom movement once and for all, Hamid added.

The observance this day as the genocide day is a recognition of the great sacrifices made by three million Bangalees in the struggle for liberation of Bangladesh as well as a symbol of extreme protest against the brutal genocide of the then Pakistani aggressors, he said.

On this day, the head of the state said, "I recall with profound respect the architect of our independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman under whose leadership and direction we achieved our independence through a nine-month long armed struggle".

He also remembered with deep reverence all the martyrs who were killed in the fateful night of March 25.

"I also recall with deep respect our four national leaders, valiant freedom-fighters, organizers, supporters and people from all strata who made immense contributions and sacrifices to attain our independence," the President said. -BSS







