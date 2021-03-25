Documentary on Bangabandhu’s political life

A documentary titled 'Political Life of Bangabandhu and Emergence of Bangladesh' will be screened at Central Public Library in the capital's Shahabagh on March 25, 26 and 27.

The documentary will be screened at the Shawkat Osman Memorial Auditorium of the Central Public Library every day at 11:00am, 3:00pm and 6:00pm on the occasion of the celebration of Centenary of Mujib's birth and Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence.

The documentary was produced with own funding support of Bengal Multimedia Limited (RTV). It includes rare historical footage, photographs, documents, newspapers, music and interviews with historical figures. The length of the documentary is 2 hours and 28 minutes. Producer-Syed Ashik Rahman. Research, Screenplay, Music and Direction-Syed Shabab Ali Arzoo.

In the documentary 'Political Life of Bangabandhu and Emergence of Bangladesh', the episode has exhibited since the birth of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1920 and the incident ended on 15 August, 1975, the day he was killed.

The documentary shows Bangabandhu's development episode (1920-1947), Bangabandhu's entry into the national politics (1947-1954), The rise of Bangabandhu (1955-1963), The Rights Movement and Revolt episode (1963-1969), Historical Election Episode (1970), Freedom Struggle and Liberation War Episode (1971) and Homecoming, world hero and death episode (1972-1975). The documentary was censored by the Bangladesh Film Censor Board on 21 September, 2020.

The documentary will be released on 7 April, 2021 in Florida, USA.





