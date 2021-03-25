History of Jashoreswari, Orakandi temples comes to limelight



Jeshoreshwari Temple

The Jashoreswari temple's name has been associated with the name of Maharaja Pratapditya. Although Pratapaditya stories have its admirers and detractors, both sides of the divide agree that he died in Mughal custody.

Jashoreswari Temple, an ancient place of worship close to the Sundarban and the Bay of Bengal, is mentioned in the Bhavishya Purana of Hinduism.

This temple was renovated by Pratapaditya, a land lord, who later became the Maharaja of the region.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit two temples in Satkhira and Gopalganj during his visit to Bangladesh on the occasion of Bangladesh's Golden Jubilee of Independence. On March 27, Narendra Modi will visit Joshoreshwari Temple at Ishwaripur at Shyamnagar of Satkhira and offer prayer (puja) there. He will arrive at the Jashoreshwari Kali Devi Temple at 9:50am where he will stay for 20 minutes and then fly for Gopalganj in a helicopter at 10:10am.

Pratapaditya renovated the Jessoreshwari Temple which can be found today in its renovated state in Shyamnagar in Satkhira, very near the Ishwaripur Palace, according to the book Satkhira Purakriti. Pratapaditya made Ishwaripur as the capital of his domain.

Pratapaditya (1561-1611 CE) was a land lord (zamindar), and later became the Maharaja of Jessore. He was among the most prominent of the Baro-Bhuyans in the Bengal region of the Indian subcontinent and fought against the Mughal Empire. He ruled over a vast area in the Southern Bengal, which, at its zenith encompassed the districts of Nadia, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas in West Bengal, as well as extending into modern-day Bangladesh from Kushtia district in the North, Barisal in the East and the Sundarban and the Bay of Bengal to the South.

Jashoreswari Kali Temple at Shyamnagar in Satkhira is one of the 51 power-seats of the Hindu community. Kali Temple is an ancient temple mentioned in the Bhavishya Purana, said Dr Mizanur Rahman, Vice Principal, Sundarban Govt College in Khulna. He wrote an ancient historical research work, Satkhira Purakriti.

The Bhavishya Purana (Bhavi?ya Pur??a, lit. Future Purana) is one of the eighteen major works in the Purana genre of Hinduism, written in Sanskrit. The title Bhavishya means 'future' and implies it is a work that contains prophecies regarding the future, however, the 'prophecy' part of the extant manuscript is a modern era addition and hence not an integral part of the Bhavishya Purana. The name of Jashoreswari Temple occurs in another historical book named Tantra Chudamani, according to Satkhira Purakriti.

Lakshmana Sena (1178-1206), also called Lakshman Sen in modern vernaculars, was the ruler from the Sena dynasty of the Bengal region in the Indian subcontinent. His rule lasted for 28 years and extended to much of the Eastern regions of the Indian subcontinent, notably Bengal and Bihar regions, according to Wikipedia.

Lakshman Sen also constructed another temple name Chando Bhairav Temple beside the Jashoreswari Temple, according to Satkhira Purakriti.

Dhanu Karna also constructed some houses beside the Jashoreswari Temple, according to the book Satkhira Purakriti. Jashoreswari Temple is older than the Karna period, according to Satkhira Purakriti. Karna, also known as Vasusena, Anga-raja, and Radheya, is one of the major characters of the Hindu epic Mah?bh?rata. He is the spiritual son of the Vedic deity-Surya (sun god) and princess Kunti (mother of the Pandavas), and thus a demigod of royal birth, according to the Wikipedia.

Karna grows up to be an accomplished warrior of extraordinary abilities, a gifted speaker and becomes a loyal friend of Duryodhana. He was appointed the King of Anga (Bihar-Bengal) by Duryodhana.

Orakandi Temple

Meanwhile, a festive mood is visible elsewhere at Ishwaripur union and near the Ishwaripur Kalimandir area of Shyamnagar upazila following the news of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A three-tiered security measure has been clamped to ensure security in the area.

Three helipads have been constructed on the playground of Sobhan Secondary School and on a nearby playground. Old structures of Ishwaripur Bazar and the adjacent areas of the temple are getting a facelift under the supervision of LGED. Already several security personnel from India and Bangladesh have visited the spot.

Modi will be visiting another Matua temple at Orakandi in Kashiani Upazila of Gopalganj, where locals are enthusiastically waiting to welcome him.

Modi will also pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum in Tungipara on March 27, the second day of his trip, according to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. He is scheduled to visit two temples in two districts on the same day.

The Indian premier will travel to Bangabandhu's mausoleum in Tungipara from Satkhira, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will receive him.

Orakandi is the birthplace of Harichand Thakur, founder of the Matua sect. The Orakandi Temple is the holiest place for the Matua sect.

The Matua sect originated in Bangladesh as a result of the religious reformation movement by the followers of Harichand Thakur, who was born in a peasant family in the then greater Faridpur district in Bangladesh.

Known as a saviour of the oppressed to his followers, Harichand initiated the religious reformation which was later spread further by his son Guruchand Thakur.

After 1947, his followers formed a second organisation in Thakurnagar in Bongaon, North 24-Parganas. Matuas migrated from Bangladesh to West Bengal in two phases, after Partition in 1947 and Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971, and settled mainly along the India-Bangladesh border region stretching from the North to South Bengal.

"During the Indo-Pak Partition in 1947, the Matuas were given a chance to choose between India and Pakistan. Jogen Mondal was the head of Tafshili Federation at the time. He chose Pakistan as he felt that the Matua people were closer to the Muslims rather than the Hindu upper caste," said Matuacharya Padmanabha Thakur, head of Bangladesh Matua Moha Mission.

"It is a great pleasure for the Matua community to have the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit Orakandi. They are looking forward to it," Padmanabha added.

