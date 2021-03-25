Video
Further spike in C-19 deaths, infections

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

Twenty-five people died with Covid-19 infection across the country in 24 hours (till 8:00am on Wednesday), according to a press release issued by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
At least 3,567 people have been infected with Covid-19 during this period. The current positivity rate is 12.97 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 12.94 percent. The death rate is currently 1.51 percent.
With the new fatalities, a total of 8,763 people have died of coronavirus in the country and the total number of Covid-19 infected patients has increased to 5,80,808.
According to the DGHS, 1,915 Covid-19 patients have recovered in 24 hours. With this, a total of 5,27,909 patients have recovered from coronavirus.
Bangladesh on Wednesday conducted a record 27,502 Covid-19 tests and reported 3,567 fresh cases - the highest since 2 July last year when      4,019 cases were reported in a single day after testing 18,362 samples with a 19.10% infection rate.
The number of tests and new case detections started to decline in the first week of July last year and the fall continued till the first week of March this year.
However, Covid-19 infections and deaths rose steeply in the country from 10 March.-UNB


