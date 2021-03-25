Video
Modi writes goodwill letter to Imran

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan received a letter of goodwill from his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Tuesday, a Pakistani senior Cabinet minister said, as relations thaw between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.
India and Pakistan have fought three wars and have shared a fractious relationship since the two gained independence in 1947, and in 2019 tensions rose dramatically as they sent combat planes into each other's territory.


