

Pope congratulates Bangladesh on Golden Jubilee

He conveyed greetings to Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh on the occasions of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

and the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence.

Recalling the legacies of Bangabandhu in promoting respect for different traditions and communities and a culture of dialogue; the Pope wished for an abundance of divine blessings for "Golden Bangladesh" and its citizens, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. -UNB











