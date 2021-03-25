Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 March, 2021, 9:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Longest Genocide In Bangladesh

BD misses chance to get it declared by UN

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Shahnaj Begum

Bangladesh missed the chance to place properly the proposal before the UN body to declare Bangladesh Genocide as the World's longest one which the country witnessed from March 25 to December in 1971.
"A delegation led by the Foreign Ministry was also sent to the UN in 2015 but the plea was wrongly placed and that's why we missed the train," Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee leader Shahriar Kabir told the Daily Observer on Wednesday.
On this night in 1971, the Pakistani Army launched 'Operation Searchlight', the beginning of the nine-month-long war during which over three million people were killed, over 200,000 women raped and many properties were looted and destroyed by the Pakistani occupation forces and their local collaborators.
More than 20 million people were forced to take refuge in India because of the onslaught. All these things happened in nine months. "We started our move in 1990s with this demand, later other people joined us," Shahriar said.
"To adopt such a regulation by the UN committee, the member country (Bangladesh) required a unanimous resolution by the parliament over the issue and accordingly our parliament unanimously adopted such a resolution in March 2015.     "Unfortunately our Parliament issued a wrong statement to the UN which did not match with the UN norms and thus our move failed," Kabir said.
Following long-standing demands from different organisations including Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, Antorjatik Juddaporadh o Gonobichar Andolan, and the AL-led 14-party alliance, Jatiya Sangsad (Bangladesh Parliament) adopted the resolution in 2015.
"Yes, in 2015 Jatiya Sangsad unanimously adopted a resolution to observe March 25 as the Genocide Day, marking the brutality carried out by Pakistani Army on the unarmed Bengalis on the black night of March 25, 1971, which was our first step. Later we started the international move," he said.
Since 1948, the United Nations General Assembly announced December 9 as the 'International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime' in Armenia and it has been observed across the globe, he added.
"We urged our political parties to support our move to pick up the issue to the UN to declare Bangladesh's genocide as the World's longest genocide as the UN had already declared the 'Genocide Day'. It is not so easy task for any country to get the previous declaration of UN cancelled and so we started our move to declare Bangladesh's genocide as the World's longest genocide that happened from March 25 to December 1971," the Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee leader said.
Eminent journalist Simon Dring writes in the Daily Telegraph on March 29 under the caption 'Dateline Dacca' in the Daily Telegraph on March 29 that 200 students of Iqbal Hall (now Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haq Hall), and 12 teachers and their family members in Dhaka University residential area had been killed on March 25. In Old Dhaka, around 700 people were burnt to death.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
History of Jashoreswari, Orakandi temples comes to limelight
Sonia Gandhi praises  Bangabandhu as the leader of a free people
Further spike in C-19 deaths, infections
Modi writes goodwill letter to Imran
Pope congratulates Bangladesh on Golden Jubilee
BD misses chance to get it declared by UN
coronavirus update bangladesh
Work together for common good, PM to S Asian leaders


Latest News
Myanmar military frees hundreds of detained protesters
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan
Mild heatwave sweeps over 3 divisions
City traffic to be regulated from March 26 to 27: DMP
COVID-19 vaccine: DU students asked to get registered by March 31
Bomb blast in Gaibandha kills 3
Nation to observe ‘Genocide Day’
Bangladesh reaches Wellington to play final ODI
Body recovered from paddy field in Jashore
Purchase body approves import of LNG, rice
Most Read News
COVID: 25 die in a day, 3,567 new cases
Faridpur AL leader Shahriar Rumi dies at CMH
Sand trader shot dead in city; 6 held
Boosting ties with Nepal
Minister Dastagir Gazi files case against 2 BCL leaders
HC dismisses writ, medical test Apr 2
Gangrape of girl: Boyfriend, friends arrested
FF Habibur passes away
New generation female candidate outshines BGMEA election
‘A hostage in the city of suspect-assassins’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft