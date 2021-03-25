Bangladesh is my second home: Lotay Tshering



Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering presenting a commemorative stamp to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at National Parade Ground in the capital on Wednesday. PHOTO: PID

"I've come here to listen to the story of Bangladesh. Her Excellency Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is an inspiring leader and a mother-like figure to me," he said this while delivering his guest of honour speech at the National Parade Ground on Wednesday.

Tshering arrived here on Tuesday morning on a three-day official visit to join the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country's independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Exactly 50 years ago, the Bhutanese Prime Minister said a nation was born amid strife and turbulence and it went on to make remarkable progress.

While Bangladesh shares its story of success with the world, Bhutan as the first country to recognise its independence, joins the celebration.

Meanwhile, Tshering is the fourth world leader to join the 10-day celebrations that began on March 17.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari attended the celebrations.

Conveying warm greetings and prayers of the King and the people of Bhutan, Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering said it was always a delight to return to Bangladesh, but the reason this time was even more compelling.

Lyonchhen said such significant occasions uplift the spirit of not just the people of Bangladesh but the entire region at a time when COVID-19 pandemic had claimed many precious lives and disrupted livelihoods of millions around the world.

He also applauded Bangladesh's efforts to manage the pandemic, despite the sheer size of the population.

He presented the commemorative stamp to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As a tribute from Bhutan, a team from Royal Academy of Performing Arts also made a colourful cultural performance at the venue.

"While we've many bilateral engagements, the purpose of my visit this time is solely to pay tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his heroic legacies that laid strong foundations for a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Bangladesh," said the Bhutanese Prime Minister.

With a few reiterations in Bengali, he thanked Bangladesh for giving him and the people of Bhutan an opportunity to be a part of the journey.





