The nation is observing the Genocide Day today commemorating the brutalities carried out by Pakistani army on the unarmed Bengalis on the black night of March 25 in 1971.

On this day the Pakistan army unleashed its war machine against a sleeping population in Bangladesh.

In the attack dubbed 'Operation Searchlight', the Pakistani occupation

forces resorted to mass killings in Dhaka to suppress the desire of Bangali people to establish an independent nation.

They killed people indiscriminately, set fire to houses and property, and looted business establishments, leaving a trail of destruction.

The day will be observed officially for the fifth time in the country as the parliament unanimously adopted a resolution on March 11, 2017 to observe March 25 as the Genocide Day.

Subsequently, the cabinet at a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair unanimously endorsed the decision on March 20 in 2017.

The government has drawn up various programmes to observe the day with due respect. To mark the day, the country is set to stage a one-minute blackout from 9:00pm to 9.01pm on March 25 recalling the horror.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages on the eve of the Genocide Day.

In his message, President emphasized on collective efforts to turn the country into 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Bangabandhu as part of paying everlasting respect to the martyrs of the 1971 genocide.

The President said the genocide carried out by Pakistani occupation forces on March 25 is a black chapter not only in the history of Bangladesh but also in the history of world humanity.

The observance of this day as the Genocide Day is a recognition of the great sacrifices made by three million Bangalees in the struggle for liberation of Bangladesh as well as a symbol of extreme protest against the brutal genocide of the then Pakistani aggressors, he added.

The head of the state also said, "I recall with profound respect the architect of our independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman under whose leadership and direction we achieved our independence through a nine-month long armed struggle".

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said the then Pakistani President Yahya Khan assembled troops in the East Pakistan and left for Pakistan secretly on March 25, 1971 after giving order for carrying out genocide in the name of 'Operation Searchlight'.







