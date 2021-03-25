Japan gives Tk70 lakh to Kumudini, JAAGO

Japan has extended a grant of approximately Tk 70 lakh to Kumudini Welfare Trust of Bengal (BD) Ltd and Tk 20 lakh to JAAGO Foundation Trust through Grassroots Human Security Projects.

Ambassador Ito Naoki signed the grant contracts at the Embassy of Japan where Rajiv Prasad Shaha, Managing Director of Kumudini Welfare Trust and Korvi Rakshand Dhrubo, Chairman of JAAGO Foundation Trust were present, said a press statement on Wednesday.

Kumudini Welfare Trust of Bengal (BD) Ltd has been awarded a grant for Kumudini Hospital in Tangail District'.

JAAGO has been awarded the grant for the 'Project for Providing Bus Service for Students and Community Teachers in Bandarban District'.