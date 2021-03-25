Public woes continue



People wait in long queues for food outside an eatery at Geneva Camp of Mohammadpur in the capital on Wednesday as parts of Dhaka experience disruptions to gas supply after Titas pipeline leak during road repairs on Monday. photo : Observer

Thousands of people in Mohammadpur, Lalmatia, parts of Dhanmondi, Jigatola, Rajabazar, Indira Road, Pirerbagh, Hazaribagh and Eskaton have been suffering due to the interruption in gas supply.

Many residents found it difficult to cook as gas supply was inadequate while the stoves of many had no gas, locals said.

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd officials said the gas line was damaged by an RHD contractor.

The problem began after the feeder line was damaged around 9:00pm on Monday during construction work of Salehpur bridge over the Turag river in Amin Bazar, they said.

Titas Director (Operations) Shafiqul Islam Khan said the current crisis is not because of the damage as they are now supplying gas through another line but there is a shortage of gas supply in Titas network system.

"We are now getting less gas from Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL)," said Shafiqul.

He said there were two supply lines at Amin Bazar, one 12 inches pipeline and another 16 inches pipeline.

"As the 16 inches pipeline was not damaged, we are supplying gas through that," he said.

"Repair work of the gas line is taking time as it is under the river but we will finish the repair by Wednesday," added the Titas director. -Agencies Severe gas crisis following the damage to Titas connection in Amin Bazar, on the outskirts of Dhaka, on Monday night continued for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.Thousands of people in Mohammadpur, Lalmatia, parts of Dhanmondi, Jigatola, Rajabazar, Indira Road, Pirerbagh, Hazaribagh and Eskaton have been suffering due to the interruption in gas supply.Many residents found it difficult to cook as gas supply was inadequate while the stoves of many had no gas, locals said.Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd officials said the gas line was damaged by an RHD contractor.The problem began after the feeder line was damaged around 9:00pm on Monday during construction work of Salehpur bridge over the Turag river in Amin Bazar, they said.Titas Director (Operations) Shafiqul Islam Khan said the current crisis is not because of the damage as they are now supplying gas through another line but there is a shortage of gas supply in Titas network system."We are now getting less gas from Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL)," said Shafiqul.He said there were two supply lines at Amin Bazar, one 12 inches pipeline and another 16 inches pipeline."As the 16 inches pipeline was not damaged, we are supplying gas through that," he said."Repair work of the gas line is taking time as it is under the river but we will finish the repair by Wednesday," added the Titas director. -Agencies