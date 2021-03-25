IOM pledges $1m for relief, $20m more required

International Organization for Migration (IOM) has pledged US$ 1 million from its emergency fund for the relief efforts in the Rohingya camps following Monday's fire at Rohingya camp Ukhiya.

"About $ 20m more is required to respond to urgent needs after Rohingya camps fire which displaced roughly 45,000 Rohingya refugees and caused catastrophic damage in Cox's Bazar," an IOM release said on Wednesday.

"This disaster is a terrible setback that exacerbated the humanitarian needs of refugees in Cox's Bazar," said IOM's Director General Antonio Vitorino.

"We will need to start from zero to rebuild. Our hearts are with all those affected. We are committed to helping them build back safer with the support of the government of Bangladesh, our donors, partners and humanitarian actors."

IOM pledged US$ 1 million from its emergency fund to the relief efforts after the Rohingya camps fire and it said further US$ 20 million is required to respond to the most urgent needs. A massive fire swept through three IOM-managed sites on Monday displacing roughly 45,000 Rohingya refugees and causing catastrophic damage in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, the world's largest refugee camp, the release said.







