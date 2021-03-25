Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 March, 2021, 9:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Fire In Rohingya Camp

IOM pledges $1m for relief, $20m more required

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Diplomatic Correspondent

International Organization for Migration (IOM) has pledged US$ 1 million from its emergency fund for the relief efforts in the Rohingya camps following Monday's fire at Rohingya camp Ukhiya.
"About $ 20m more is required to respond to urgent needs after Rohingya camps fire which displaced roughly 45,000 Rohingya refugees and caused catastrophic damage in Cox's Bazar," an IOM release said on Wednesday.
"This disaster is a terrible setback that exacerbated the humanitarian needs of refugees in Cox's Bazar," said IOM's Director General Antonio Vitorino.
"We will need to start from zero to rebuild. Our hearts are with all those affected. We are committed to helping them build back safer with the support of the government of Bangladesh, our donors, partners and humanitarian actors."
IOM pledged US$ 1 million from its emergency fund to the relief efforts after the Rohingya camps fire and it said further US$ 20 million is required to respond to the most urgent needs. A massive fire swept through three IOM-managed sites on Monday displacing roughly 45,000 Rohingya refugees and causing catastrophic damage in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, the world's largest refugee camp, the release said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Public woes continue
IOM pledges $1m for relief, $20m more required
Visitors flick through books at Amar Ekushey Book Fair at Suhrawardy Udyan
PM’s new book “My Father, My Bangladesh” hits book fair
Myanmar junta’s civilian rivals promise justice for Rohingya
All districts to have environment courts
HC clears way for holding MBBS entry test on April 2
Govt staffs asked to use mask, maintain hygiene rules strictly


Latest News
Myanmar military frees hundreds of detained protesters
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan
Mild heatwave sweeps over 3 divisions
City traffic to be regulated from March 26 to 27: DMP
COVID-19 vaccine: DU students asked to get registered by March 31
Bomb blast in Gaibandha kills 3
Nation to observe ‘Genocide Day’
Bangladesh reaches Wellington to play final ODI
Body recovered from paddy field in Jashore
Purchase body approves import of LNG, rice
Most Read News
COVID: 25 die in a day, 3,567 new cases
Faridpur AL leader Shahriar Rumi dies at CMH
Sand trader shot dead in city; 6 held
Boosting ties with Nepal
Minister Dastagir Gazi files case against 2 BCL leaders
HC dismisses writ, medical test Apr 2
Gangrape of girl: Boyfriend, friends arrested
FF Habibur passes away
New generation female candidate outshines BGMEA election
‘A hostage in the city of suspect-assassins’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft