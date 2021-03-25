PM’s new book “My Father, My Bangladesh” hits book fair

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's new book "My Father, My Bangladesh" hit country's largest book fair Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2021, organized by Bangla Academy.

The book has been published by Agamee Prakashani and is available at the book fair.

Sheikh Hasina dedicated this book to her father and the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and her mother Sheikh Fazilatun Nesa Mujib (Renu).

Publisher of Agamee Prakashani, Osman Gani said, the response and feedbacks about Prime Minister's new book fulfilled our expectation.

"Many readers are eagerly seeking for the book through online from different corners of the country. Almost two hundred and fifty books have been sold out within seven days in the book fair," he enthusiastically added.

At the same time, it was seen that the visitors are asking for Prime Minister's two other books "Sheikh Mujib Amar Pita" and "Sada Kalo".

Osman said, we published her book first when she was just a general citizen of the country. The first book "Ora Tokai Keno" from our publication has many editions. The readers liked the book.

Amjad Hossen, a Jagannath University student, who bought the book said, "I read prime minister's two books before. Now, I bought her new book because I believe that I will learn many things about the history of our country from it. The book has been translated by Sunandan Roy Chowdhury and edited by Dr Rashid Askari. The cover of the book was painted by Sabyasachi Mistry.









