Thursday, 25 March, 2021, 9:40 AM
Home Back Page

Myanmar junta’s civilian rivals promise justice for Rohingya

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

YANGOON, Mar 24: One of the leaders of a group of civilian rivals to Myanmar's military junta promised on Wednesday to deliver justice for the country's Rohingya minority, saying they had also suffered at the hands of the military.
"We will not rest until we bring these military generals into justices for the war crimes, atrocities and the crimes against humanity they have committed against the great and brave people of Myanmar," Dr Sasa said in a Facebook post.
Sasa, a medical doctor who goes by one name, has spoken publicly on behalf of a group that includes members of the government that was overthrown by the military in a Feb 1 coup. He is accused by the military of treason and is in hiding.
At least 730,000 people from Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority fled to neighbouring Bangladesh in 2017 after an army crackdown that United Nations' investigators said was carried out with genocidal intent.     -Reuters





