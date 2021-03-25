Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 March, 2021, 9:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

All districts to have environment courts

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

The government has emphasized on environment protection in the midst of rapid development activities and industrialization. It has taken various initiatives including establishing environmental courts in every district and environmental appeals courts in all departments.
A proposal will be sent to the Ministry of Law, parliament and justice within the next week, officials of the Ministry of Environment and Forests said.  
Officials at the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and the Department of Environment said there are now only three environmental courts and one environmental appeals court in the country.
 Ziaul Hasan, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change said that if we ensure implementing environmental laws with the presence of environmental courts activities in all districts then we will see decreased environment pollution.
He also noted that as a government entity they are going to implement environmental related laws to ensure environmental justice across the country. He also expected cooperation from every corner to succeed in this initiative, he added.  When asked how many environmental courts are available in the country, responding to this query, he replied that at present there are three environmental courts in Dhaka, Chittagong and Sylhet. There is also an environmental appeals court in Dhaka, and the numbers of cases are few due to various reasons and we are trying to dig out all reasons.  The officials of the Department of Environment also noticed that there are about one and a half thousand cases in the environmental courts.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Moniruzzaman, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said, now they will take to prevent environmental pollution across the country in accordance with the Environmental Protection Act and Rules and other related laws.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Public woes continue
IOM pledges $1m for relief, $20m more required
Visitors flick through books at Amar Ekushey Book Fair at Suhrawardy Udyan
PM’s new book “My Father, My Bangladesh” hits book fair
Myanmar junta’s civilian rivals promise justice for Rohingya
All districts to have environment courts
HC clears way for holding MBBS entry test on April 2
Govt staffs asked to use mask, maintain hygiene rules strictly


Latest News
Myanmar military frees hundreds of detained protesters
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan
Mild heatwave sweeps over 3 divisions
City traffic to be regulated from March 26 to 27: DMP
COVID-19 vaccine: DU students asked to get registered by March 31
Bomb blast in Gaibandha kills 3
Nation to observe ‘Genocide Day’
Bangladesh reaches Wellington to play final ODI
Body recovered from paddy field in Jashore
Purchase body approves import of LNG, rice
Most Read News
COVID: 25 die in a day, 3,567 new cases
Faridpur AL leader Shahriar Rumi dies at CMH
Sand trader shot dead in city; 6 held
Boosting ties with Nepal
Minister Dastagir Gazi files case against 2 BCL leaders
HC dismisses writ, medical test Apr 2
Gangrape of girl: Boyfriend, friends arrested
FF Habibur passes away
New generation female candidate outshines BGMEA election
‘A hostage in the city of suspect-assassins’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft