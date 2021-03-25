All districts to have environment courts

The government has emphasized on environment protection in the midst of rapid development activities and industrialization. It has taken various initiatives including establishing environmental courts in every district and environmental appeals courts in all departments.

A proposal will be sent to the Ministry of Law, parliament and justice within the next week, officials of the Ministry of Environment and Forests said.

Officials at the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and the Department of Environment said there are now only three environmental courts and one environmental appeals court in the country.

Ziaul Hasan, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change said that if we ensure implementing environmental laws with the presence of environmental courts activities in all districts then we will see decreased environment pollution.

He also noted that as a government entity they are going to implement environmental related laws to ensure environmental justice across the country. He also expected cooperation from every corner to succeed in this initiative, he added. When asked how many environmental courts are available in the country, responding to this query, he replied that at present there are three environmental courts in Dhaka, Chittagong and Sylhet. There is also an environmental appeals court in Dhaka, and the numbers of cases are few due to various reasons and we are trying to dig out all reasons. The officials of the Department of Environment also noticed that there are about one and a half thousand cases in the environmental courts.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Moniruzzaman, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said, now they will take to prevent environmental pollution across the country in accordance with the Environmental Protection Act and Rules and other related laws.







