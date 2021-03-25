Video
HC clears way for holding MBBS entry test on April 2

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday cleared the way for holding upcoming MBBS admission test on April 2.
The High Court rejected a writ petition that sought its directive to defer the MBBS admission test scheduled for April 2 amid a spike in Covid-19 infections across the country.
As a result, there is no bar to hold the MBBS admission test on the scheduled date following HC order.
The HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Mahmud Hassan Talukder passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed on March 21 by Md Taymur Khan Bappi, a resident of Jhalokathi as public interest litigation seeking postponed the MBBS admission test. Lawyer Muntasir Mahmud Rahman argued for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the State.


