Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 March, 2021, 9:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Govt staffs asked to use mask, maintain hygiene rules strictly

No decision yet on gen holidays: Zahid

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

The government officials and employees have been asked to use face masks and maintain health guidelines strictly, although the government hasn't yet taken any decision regarding further announcement of general holidays or lockdown amid recent upsurge of the Covid 19 transmission in the country. Issuing a circular in this regards, the Public Administration Ministry on Wednesday gave the instruction to save the government employees and prevent transmission of the deadly virus in the country.
Giving the instruction of ensuring use of face masks and maintaining health guideline, the PA Ministry has forwarded the circular to the entities under the ministry and other ministries and divisions. Earlier at a press briefing, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday told reporters that the government hasn't yet taken any decision on general holidays or lockdown.
Till Wednesday, the total Covid 19 cases was pegged at 5,80,808 with fresh inclusion of 3,567 cases in the country. At the same time, with the deaths of 25 more people, Bangladesh's Covid-19 death count now stands at 8,763.
Regarding announcement of holidays, the Minister said that although the number of Covid 19 infection is increasing day by day, the government hasn't yet taken any decision in this regards.
"The Health Ministry doesn't take such decisions. Such kinds of decisions are taken normally from the higher authorities of the government. We haven't yet received any such decision. Once we get any decision, it would be informed publicly," he said while briefing media after a meeting on holding medical admission tests held in the ministry conference room.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Public woes continue
IOM pledges $1m for relief, $20m more required
Visitors flick through books at Amar Ekushey Book Fair at Suhrawardy Udyan
PM’s new book “My Father, My Bangladesh” hits book fair
Myanmar junta’s civilian rivals promise justice for Rohingya
All districts to have environment courts
HC clears way for holding MBBS entry test on April 2
Govt staffs asked to use mask, maintain hygiene rules strictly


Latest News
Myanmar military frees hundreds of detained protesters
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan
Mild heatwave sweeps over 3 divisions
City traffic to be regulated from March 26 to 27: DMP
COVID-19 vaccine: DU students asked to get registered by March 31
Bomb blast in Gaibandha kills 3
Nation to observe ‘Genocide Day’
Bangladesh reaches Wellington to play final ODI
Body recovered from paddy field in Jashore
Purchase body approves import of LNG, rice
Most Read News
COVID: 25 die in a day, 3,567 new cases
Faridpur AL leader Shahriar Rumi dies at CMH
Sand trader shot dead in city; 6 held
Boosting ties with Nepal
Minister Dastagir Gazi files case against 2 BCL leaders
HC dismisses writ, medical test Apr 2
Gangrape of girl: Boyfriend, friends arrested
FF Habibur passes away
New generation female candidate outshines BGMEA election
‘A hostage in the city of suspect-assassins’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft