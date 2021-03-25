Govt staffs asked to use mask, maintain hygiene rules strictly

The government officials and employees have been asked to use face masks and maintain health guidelines strictly, although the government hasn't yet taken any decision regarding further announcement of general holidays or lockdown amid recent upsurge of the Covid 19 transmission in the country. Issuing a circular in this regards, the Public Administration Ministry on Wednesday gave the instruction to save the government employees and prevent transmission of the deadly virus in the country.

Giving the instruction of ensuring use of face masks and maintaining health guideline, the PA Ministry has forwarded the circular to the entities under the ministry and other ministries and divisions. Earlier at a press briefing, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday told reporters that the government hasn't yet taken any decision on general holidays or lockdown.

Till Wednesday, the total Covid 19 cases was pegged at 5,80,808 with fresh inclusion of 3,567 cases in the country. At the same time, with the deaths of 25 more people, Bangladesh's Covid-19 death count now stands at 8,763.

Regarding announcement of holidays, the Minister said that although the number of Covid 19 infection is increasing day by day, the government hasn't yet taken any decision in this regards.

"The Health Ministry doesn't take such decisions. Such kinds of decisions are taken normally from the higher authorities of the government. We haven't yet received any such decision. Once we get any decision, it would be informed publicly," he said while briefing media after a meeting on holding medical admission tests held in the ministry conference room.







