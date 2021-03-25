Video
Businessman shot dead in city

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

A businessman was shot dead in broad daylight in Dhaka's Dakshinkhan area on Wednesday.
Azizul Haque, Inspector (investigation) of Dakshinkhan Police Station, said the deceased was primarily identified as Abdur Rashid.
The incident happened around 11:30am at Ainushbagh area.
Police so far arrested six persons including Hannan and recovered two firearms after searching his Dakshinkhan residence in this connection, said Md Shahidullah, Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Division Police. Police suspect the killing is the result of previous enmity.
Six people including a local Awami League leader were detained in connection with the killing.  Of them, one was identified as AL leader Aminul Islam Hannan alias Japani Hannan.
"Japani Hannan' shot two rounds of bullets at the victim. The first bullet missed the target while the other hit the victim in the head," according to police.





