Putin vaccinated against C-19

MOSCOW, Mar 24: Russia President Vladimir Putin has been vaccinated against Covid-19, partly to encourage other Russians who remain deeply reluctant to get the jab. Although he has previously been filmed on horseback, ice skating and flying with Siberian cranes, he chose to be vaccinated behind closed doors.

The Kremlin has not specified which vaccine Putin received. The aim was to underline "all three Russian vaccines are absolutely reliable, very good and effective," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin joined other world leaders who have received jabs including US President Joe Biden, Pope Francis and Britain's Queen Elizabeth.






