Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 10:45 PM
BJP CM in WB will be ‘son of soil’: Modi

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

KANTHI (WB), Mar 24: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said BJP will make a "son of the soil" chief minister if voted to power in West Bengal assembly polls,
Modi's remarks drew an angry outburst from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who accused him of "peddling lies to mislead the voters."  Addressing an election rally in Kanthi in the Purba Medinipur district, Modi said Bengal was the land of icons like Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Rabindranath Tagore, and Subhas Chandra Bose, and no Indian was an outsider on this land.
Modi's comments came amid an "insider vs outsider" debacle, with Mamata regularly claiming that she will not allow Bengal to be ruled by "outsiders" from Delhi or Gujarat.
Pushing back at Modi at a rally in Bishnupur on Wesnesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called Modi a "liar" and accused the BJP of bringing goons to the state. Mamata said: "I used to respect the chair of Prime Minister a lot, it is not like I don't know, but I haven't seen a liar like PM Modi. He only speaks lies. Who are the goons? Today, due to BJP torture, IPS officers in UP are leaving their jobs."    -NDTV


