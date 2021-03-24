

Netanyahu lacks majority after Israel votes

JERUSALEM, Mar 24: Israelis awoke on Wednesday to find that, after their fourth general election in less than two years, there was still no clear indication of who would form the next government.Veteran Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party won the most votes, boosting his chances of building a coalition with a majority in the 120-seat Knesset. But a rival "Anyone but Netanyahu" camp of parties was running neck-and-neck, spelling more uncertainty ahead as the official vote count continues and parties engage in intense horse-trading.After claiming a 'giant victory' in the parliamentary election, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday pleaded with members of rival parties to put aside personal differences and partner with him to create a coalition government, warning of a fifth rapid-free election otherwise.Netanyahu, 71, Israel's longest serving premier after 12 years in power, had hoped that Tuesday's election would finally allow him to unite a stable right-wing coalition behind him, after three inc After claiming a 'giant victory' in the parliamentary election, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday pleaded with members of rival parties to put aside personal differences and partner with him to create a coalition government, warning of a fifth rapid-free election otherwise. -AFP