Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 10:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Netanyahu lacks majority after Israel votes

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Netanyahu lacks majority after Israel votes

Netanyahu lacks majority after Israel votes

JERUSALEM, Mar 24: Israelis awoke on Wednesday to find that, after their fourth general election in less than two years, there was still no clear indication of who would form the next government.
Veteran Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party won the most votes, boosting his chances of building a coalition with a majority in the 120-seat Knesset. But a rival "Anyone but Netanyahu" camp of parties was running neck-and-neck, spelling more uncertainty ahead as the official vote count continues and parties engage in intense horse-trading.
After claiming a 'giant victory' in the parliamentary election, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday pleaded with members of rival parties to put aside personal differences and partner with him to create a coalition government, warning of a fifth rapid-free election otherwise.
Netanyahu, 71, Israel's longest serving premier after 12 years in power, had hoped that Tuesday's election would finally allow him to unite a stable right-wing coalition behind him, after three inc After claiming a 'giant victory' in the parliamentary election, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday pleaded with members of rival parties to put aside personal differences and partner with him to create a coalition government, warning of a fifth rapid-free election otherwise.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
North Korea fires two missiles
China to invite Palestine, Israel
Putin vaccinated against C-19
BJP CM in WB will be ‘son of soil’: Modi
Netanyahu lacks majority after Israel votes
UN body urges action
Dozens of Central American migrants are expelled from the United States
Biden considers executive actions on guns


Latest News
Bomb blast in Gaibandha kills 3
Nation to observe ‘Genocide Day’
Bangladesh reaches Wellington to play final ODI
Body recovered from paddy field in Jashore
Purchase body approves import of LNG, rice
Private entities won't get loans from forex reserves: Finance Minister
US-funded Lalbagh Fort restoration project begins
One killed, 7 injured in Kishoreganj village clash
BNP instigates those against Indian PM's visit: Hasan
Economic, social achievement indicators much higher: Kamal
Most Read News
Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
Seven burnt alive in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp fire
Haji Salim MP tests COVID-19 positive
Bhutan's PM pays homage to war heroes
COVID: 25 die in a day, 3,567 new cases
Mother, child found dead in Banani
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft