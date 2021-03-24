Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 10:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UN body urges action

Myanmar minor girl killed in father’s arms;
Junta frees hundreds of prisoners

Published : Thursday, 25 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

UN body urges action

UN body urges action

GENEVA, Mar 24: The UN Human Rights Council voiced alarm Wednesday at the "disproportionate use of force" in Myanmar since last month's coup and pushed for a UN rights office in the country.
The Council's 47 members adopted a resolution reiterating the call for Myanmar's military to restore civilian rule following its February 1 coup and immediately release deposed leader Suu Kyi.
The resolution, adopted without a vote, criticised "the disproportionate use of force, including the indiscriminate use of lethal force, by the Myanmar armed forces and police." Myanmar hit back at the text, proposed by the European Union, calling it "politicised, one-sided, (with a) lack of impartiality, independence and credibility".
Myanmar's security forces shot dead a 7-year-old girl in the city of Mandalay on Tuesday, the youngest victim yet in the military's bloody crackdown on civilian opposition to the February 1 coup.
Khin Myo Chit's family said that was killed by police while she ran towards her father, during a raid on their home in the city of Mandalay.  "The fallen child was shot when he strayed out of the house to fill the up water in front of the house," AAPP said.
The ruthless killing of a child in her father's arms fits a pattern of abuse and indiscriminate use of deadly violence from Myanmar's security forces that has targeted not only unarmed protesters and opponents to the coup, but bystanders, civilians in their homes, and children.
Rights group Save the Children says more than 20 children are among dozens of people who have been killed. At least 275 people have been killed since the coup, according to AAPP, though activists say the death toll is likely much higher.
On Wednesday, Myanmar's junta freed hundreds of demonstrators arrested during its brutal crackdown on protests on Wednesday, while many businesses in Yangon remained shut and streets were deserted after anti-coup activists called for a silent strike.
Several buses full of prisoners drove out of Yangon's Insein jail in the morning, said witnesses, who included lawyers for some inmates. Many businesses were closed in Yangon, and few vehicles were seen on the road in the country's biggest city.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
North Korea fires two missiles
China to invite Palestine, Israel
Putin vaccinated against C-19
BJP CM in WB will be ‘son of soil’: Modi
Netanyahu lacks majority after Israel votes
UN body urges action
Dozens of Central American migrants are expelled from the United States
Biden considers executive actions on guns


Latest News
Bomb blast in Gaibandha kills 3
Nation to observe ‘Genocide Day’
Bangladesh reaches Wellington to play final ODI
Body recovered from paddy field in Jashore
Purchase body approves import of LNG, rice
Private entities won't get loans from forex reserves: Finance Minister
US-funded Lalbagh Fort restoration project begins
One killed, 7 injured in Kishoreganj village clash
BNP instigates those against Indian PM's visit: Hasan
Economic, social achievement indicators much higher: Kamal
Most Read News
Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
Seven burnt alive in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp fire
Haji Salim MP tests COVID-19 positive
Bhutan's PM pays homage to war heroes
COVID: 25 die in a day, 3,567 new cases
Mother, child found dead in Banani
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft