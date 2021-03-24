

UN body urges action

The Council's 47 members adopted a resolution reiterating the call for Myanmar's military to restore civilian rule following its February 1 coup and immediately release deposed leader Suu Kyi.

The resolution, adopted without a vote, criticised "the disproportionate use of force, including the indiscriminate use of lethal force, by the Myanmar armed forces and police." Myanmar hit back at the text, proposed by the European Union, calling it "politicised, one-sided, (with a) lack of impartiality, independence and credibility".

Myanmar's security forces shot dead a 7-year-old girl in the city of Mandalay on Tuesday, the youngest victim yet in the military's bloody crackdown on civilian opposition to the February 1 coup.

Khin Myo Chit's family said that was killed by police while she ran towards her father, during a raid on their home in the city of Mandalay. "The fallen child was shot when he strayed out of the house to fill the up water in front of the house," AAPP said.

The ruthless killing of a child in her father's arms fits a pattern of abuse and indiscriminate use of deadly violence from Myanmar's security forces that has targeted not only unarmed protesters and opponents to the coup, but bystanders, civilians in their homes, and children.

Rights group Save the Children says more than 20 children are among dozens of people who have been killed. At least 275 people have been killed since the coup, according to AAPP, though activists say the death toll is likely much higher.

On Wednesday, Myanmar's junta freed hundreds of demonstrators arrested during its brutal crackdown on protests on Wednesday, while many businesses in Yangon remained shut and streets were deserted after anti-coup activists called for a silent strike.

Several buses full of prisoners drove out of Yangon's Insein jail in the morning, said witnesses, who included lawyers for some inmates. Many businesses were closed in Yangon, and few vehicles were seen on the road in the country's biggest city. -REUTERS







